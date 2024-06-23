Simone Ashley Stands Up For ‘Bridgerton’ Co-Star Nicola Coughlan Following Body-Shaming Comments: “Haters Are Going To Hate”
Simone Ashley is defending her Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan, who has been hit with body-shaming comments.
Ashley addressed the issue at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco and stood up for her fellow actress.
“Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her,” Ashley said at a press conference on June 15. “She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well.”
Ashley plays Kate Bridgerton, while Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series. Coughlan’s character became central in Season 3 as her love story with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton took the main focus.
“I think Nicola is just absolutely flying,” Ashley said. “She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world.”
Ashley said she was “inspired” by Coughlan, adding, “She’s also a really kind human being, and I think that’s such a universal language that people can relate to.”
In the most recent season of Bridgerton, Coughlan filmed steamy scenes with her co-star Newton. At a recent fan event, Coughlan addressed a viewer who called her “brave” for shooting the intimate scenes.
“You know, I think it is hard, because I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts, we don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough,” she said. “I am a very proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”
