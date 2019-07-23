Simone Biles adds never-before-done move to her floor routine

Is there anything Simone Biles can't do?

The 22-year-old gymnast has impressed judges and fans time and time again, collecting a total of 22 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 4 bronze medals so far in her international career.

But Biles is always looking to outdo herself.

During a training session at the GK U.S. Classic in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, Biles added a never-before-seen element to her floor routine. According to the Olympic Channel on Twitter, no female athlete has ever completed the move in competition:





The most decorated gymnast in world history didn't utilize the move in her official routine at the GK U.S. Classic, but as it turns out, she didn't need it. Biles won the competition handily.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has said that the 2020 games in Tokyo will likely be her last. Here's hoping we're able to see her record-setting triple double on the mat before she calls it a career.

