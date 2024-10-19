Simone Biles Asks If She Should ‘Add’ Husband Jonathan Owens to Gymnastics Tour Cast After He Warms Up with Her

Simone Biles isn’t leaving husband Jonathan Owens behind on tour!

The 27-year-old gymnast revealed on her Instagram Stories that the Chicago Bears football safety, 29, joined her for the latest stop in Austin, Texas, on her Gold Over America Tour, which also features other Team USA gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

She shared sweet photos of the pair sharing some PDA and smooching while at a brunch during the daytime on Friday, Oct. 18, before stepping out for drinks with some friends at night. The athlete also showed herself and her husband holding hands while walking together down the street.

“When hubby comes on tour,” she captioned the photo of them holding hands on stroll, alongside four white hearts.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens hold hands in a photo shared on Oct. 18, 2024

At Austin's Moody Center, where the tour was taking place, the couple even stopped to take some snaps at a photobooth. They could be seen once again smooching in one shot, while in others, they threw up a peace sign and smiled at the camera.

Ahead of the show, she showed gymnasts Paul Juda and Yul Moldauer “warming up” as they chased each other around the gymnastics arena while Owens watched.

Owens also tried to get in on the action, as he could be seen lifting himself up on a pair of gymnastics bars and pulling his legs up.

Biles jokingly wrote over the video, “Should we add him to the cast?”



Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles shared a video of her husband Jonathan Owens attempting the gymnastics bars on Oct. 18, 2024

She then reshared pictures and videos taken of the show, including her greeting the audience at the beginning. “Back @ Moody Center for Gold Over America Tour,” she wrote over the photo. She also showed her introduction as she flipped while making her way toward the center of the stage.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 she also shared a photo backstage at The Athleta, showing a sign board with the show’s name. “Show at home hits different,” she wrote. “My heart. All the feels.”

She also posted another shot of them posing alongside teammates Joscelyn Roberson and French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos with aviator sunglasses. She captioned the post, “love having my girls with me on tour!! - @goldoveramericatour.”

Biles and Owens have shown their support for each other at their respective sports. The gymnast has made several appearances at Chicago Bears games this year, most recently in their Sept. 29 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

For that outing, she wore a white cropped sweater with “Bears” printed on the front, a white denim mini skirt, tall white boots and a white Balenciaga Duty-Free tote to match. She was also snapped sharing a kiss with Owens on the field ahead of the game.



