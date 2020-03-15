Simone Biles Calls Out USA Gymnastics' Birthday Tribute to Her

From ELLE

Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Simone Biles turned 23 on Saturday, and she seemed to happily welcome her "Jordan year." But she got one birthday wish yesterday—from USA Gymnastics—that prompted her to respond with a very direct message referencing the Larry Nassar case that has affected hundreds of gymnasts.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles!," the organization tweeted. "We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!"

Biles retweeted the message with her own thoughts: "how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation."

Without saying so explicitly, Biles is referencing the fact that USA Gymnastics offered a $215 million settlement divided among 517 athletes who have sued the organization over Nassar's abuse. In January 2018, more than 160 women gave victim statements at Nassar's trial, where he was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Biles has made it clear that the settlement is not enough and has urged an independent investigation from USA Gymnastics. In February, she tweeted a similar message to the one she shared on her birthday.

"Ugh at the airport," she wrote. "Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!! "

Biles is currently preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has not yet been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus. This would be her second time at the Olympics; she made her debut on the Olympic stage in Rio in 2016.

