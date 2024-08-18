Simone Biles Causes Stir For Wearing Jonathan Owens-Themed Packers Jacket To Bears Game

Simone Biles wore a Green Bay Packers jacket while supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, at a game — and the internet is blowing a gasket.

On the heels of winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Olympic gymnast cheered on Owens from the sidelines at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday as the Bears played against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But her fashion faux pas became a topic of discussion.

Biles donned a custom jacket with snapshots of Owens in his No. 34 Packers jersey, which he wore when he was a part of the team. She paired her outfit with a black bucket hat, sunglasses and a black purse.

Owens played one season for the Packers in 2023 before signing a two-year deal with the team’s longtime NFL rival, the Bears, becoming their No. 36 earlier this year in March.

Some social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, had a field day over Biles’ divisive fashion choice.

Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears. Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong. pic.twitter.com/2mAh0ZNIDa — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) August 17, 2024

idc you’re one of greatest Olympians ever and it’s photos of your husband



can’t wear a jacket with packers logos all over it first game at Soldier Field



come on Simone lol seriously — Yuri Gagarin (@YuriGag62230377) August 17, 2024

Simone fully at Soldier Field wearing a Green Bay themed jacket is WILD. The Bears org asleep at the wheel as usual. They should have backed up a U-Haul full of drip to her hotel. — Howard Handupme (@xicacha) August 17, 2024

With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP.



How did she get in with that? pic.twitter.com/M4MJN1omZl — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 17, 2024

Jonathan Owens might need to have a chat with Simone about team loyalty. Wearing a Packers jacket at a Bears game? That’s cold. — Nekole🇺🇲 (@NekoleUnknown) August 17, 2024

Simone Biles was really a savage for wearing that jacket at Soldier Field.



Bears fans are foaming at the mouth on here. Lol — Matt (@MattAlphabet) August 17, 2024

Simone Biles wearing a jacket covered in packers logos in Chicago.



WHAT ARE WE DOING!?!? pic.twitter.com/n67JN2tt94 — BearsNetwork (@BearsNetwork712) August 17, 2024

Others defended Biles against the uproar.

She’s obviously supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and she’s one of the greatest Olympians so she gets a pass…but it’s still one of the oldest rivalries in all of football & she’s rocking #GoPackGo logos lol — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 17, 2024

Excuse me, what? She’s the greatest gymnast of all time. She just won gold medals TWO WEEKS AGO. It sounds like you have some major issues if you’re this upset over a jacket. — Micah Grove (@micah10193) August 17, 2024

Everyone collectively losing their shit about Simone Biles’s jacket is just a tad much. — friendly neighborhood basket case (@colleensullivan) August 17, 2024

y'all gotta think .. Simone Biles hasn't had time to get an updated version of this jacket made yet. 😂 it's custom with pics of her husband on it. mans JUST got to the team. she just wanted to rep her hubby but has been busy winning gold medals. trust me, she knew. and it still… https://t.co/PLR9uuUBoS — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 17, 2024

We'll give her a pass, she most likely doesn't know much about the rivalry lol — leb 🧸 (@leb2chi) August 17, 2024

Bad form, but at least it's a jacket with her husband on it, and she's been kind of busy since football started.



I'm sure he'll be getting her some new swag soon.#DaBears — ArizonaGrows (@ArizonaGrows) August 18, 2024

The commotion over Biles’ ensemble comes after the athlete defended her husband against the internet’s criticisms for wearing Biles’ gold medals in a photo earlier this month.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions,” she commented on a TikTok video posted back at the beginning of August, where the person who uploaded it told Owens to “take her medal off!”

“Like y’all are so fucking miserable. Leave us alone,” Biles added.

