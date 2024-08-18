Simone Biles Causes Stir For Wearing Jonathan Owens-Themed Packers Jacket To Bears Game

Jazmin Tolliver
Simone Biles wore a Green Bay Packers jacket while supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, at a game — and the internet is blowing a gasket.

On the heels of winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Olympic gymnast cheered on Owens from the sidelines at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday as the Bears played against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But her fashion faux pas became a topic of discussion.

Biles donned a custom jacket with snapshots of Owens in his No. 34 Packers jersey, which he wore when he was a part of the team. She paired her outfit with a black bucket hat, sunglasses and a black purse.

Owens played one season for the Packers in 2023 before signing a two-year deal with the team’s longtime NFL rival, the Bears, becoming their No. 36 earlier this year in March.

Some social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, had a field day over Biles’ divisive fashion choice.

Others defended Biles against the uproar.

The commotion over Biles’ ensemble comes after the athlete defended her husband against the internet’s criticisms for wearing Biles’ gold medals in a photo earlier this month.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions,” she commented on a TikTok video posted back at the beginning of August, where the person who uploaded it told Owens to “take her medal off!”

“Like y’all are so fucking miserable. Leave us alone,” Biles added.

