Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens in a Custom Varsity Jacket at Chicago Bears Game

The Olympic gymnast's jacket featured her husband's name and uniform number stitched on the back

Michael Reaves/Getty Simone Biles attends the Bears-Packers game on Nov. 17, 2024

Simone Biles is the GOAT when it comes to dressing for game day!

The most decorated gymnast of all time rocked a custom leather varsity jacket on Sunday, Nov. 17, while attending her husband Jonathan Owens' football game when his team the Chicago Bears took on the Green Bay Packers.

Biles, 27, sported the black and orange jacket that had the Bears logo on one side and read "CHI Town" on the other. The personal touches also included a sleeve that said "bear down" and Owens' name and uniform number, 36, stitched on the back.

She paired the custom jacket with a black turtleneck, pants and knee-high boots.

Michael Reaves/Getty Simone Biles attends the Bears-Packers game on Nov. 17, 2024

One clip shared by the NFL on X (formerly Twitter) showed Biles giving Owens, 29, a kiss before kickoff. The Bears narrowly lost to the Packers at Soldier Field in a 20-19 game, making their current record 4-6.

Owens previously played for the Packers, and Biles sported plenty of Green Bay gear during her husband's time there. She also got manicures with green designs to show her support for the Wisconsin team.

The couple met in March 2020 via the dating app Raya and went Instagram official with their romance that August. Owens popped the question in February 2022 and they got married in April 2023. Throughout their relationship, the athletes have been incredibly supportive of one another.

While Biles attends her husband's football games in season, Owens attended a few days of the 2024 Paris Olympics to support the gymnast when she won three gold medals and one silver medal.



Michael Reaves/Getty Simone Biles attends the Bears-Packers game on Nov. 17, 2024

Owens gushed about his wife to PEOPLE following her incredible Olympics appearance. "I knew once she made that decision that she was going to go back," Owens said in August. "I'm confident in her ability. Obviously you still have to go out there and do it, but I was confident that she would."

He added, "As the world saw, man, she didn't disappoint."