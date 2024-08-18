Simone Biles cheers husband Jonathan Owens at Bears' game. Fans point out fashion faux pas

It's Simone Biles' turn to cheer on her man.

After picking up four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics – three of them gold – the most decorated American gymnast in history made her way to Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday to cheer on her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, as Chicago defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. "Bear Down," Biles shared on her Instagram Story.

Owens, who signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending a season with the Green Bay Packers last year, made four tackles (three solo) during the preseason matchup.

Biles is returning the favor after Owens cheered her on in Paris. The Bears granted Owens permission to be absent from training camp for several days, in addition to the Bears' first preseason game against the Houston Texans, so Owens could watch Biles compete at the Olympics. Owens was present during the women's gymnastics team final and the all-around final, where Biles earned golds. She picked up another gold (vault) and silver (floor) medal in Paris.

On Saturday, Biles was sporting a boot on her left foot, one she has been wearing as a precautionary measure after tweaking her calf during floor exercise warmups at the Paris Games earlier this month. It was another accessory, however, that had some Bears fans flipping out.

Biles paired a black romper and bucket hat with a custom jacket that featured images of Owens. Bears fans quickly pointed out that Biles' jacket featured images of Owens in his No. 34 Packers jersey.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, right, stands on the sideline before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.

"Okay @krisjuszczyk - time for a new custom Bears fit for @Simone_Biles!" one social media user wrote, referring to designer Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who made went viral for creating custom gear for the likes of Biles, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

Biles is scheduled to participate in the "Gold Over America Tour," which kicks off Sept. 16 performs in Oceanside, California. The tour will make stops at 30 arenas across the U.S., including a date in Chicago on Sept. 29., the same day the Bears host the Los Angeles Rams.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens at Bears' game