Simone Biles draws A-list celebrity crowd at Paris Olympics

As Simone Biles eyes up a chance at another Olympic medal, a row of A-list celebrities are watching on.

The seven-time medallist is one of the most high profile athletes at the Olympics, and her first performance in the artistic gymnastics on Sunday drew celebrities like it was Paris Fashion Week.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Tom Cruise, American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Snoop Dogg were in the crowd to watch the American gymnast.

Grande sat with Cynthia Erivo, the pair co-staring in their upcoming film Wicked. They were seen greeting Wintour, who was with Australian film director Baz Luhrmann.

Higher in the stands was singer Nick Jonas, seen chatting with singer John Legend and his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen. Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain was also at Bercy Arena to watch Biles perform.

(L-R) Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification [Getty Images]

Tom Cruise greets fans during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification [Getty Images]

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the crowd to watch Simone Biles [Getty Images]

Biles is considered by many to be the GOAT of women’s gymnastics (the greatest of all time).

And her considerable medal haul (which includes four Olympic golds and 30 world championship medals) could have potentially been higher heading into the 2024 Olympics, if it wasn’t for her infamous case of the “twistys” at the Tokyo Games.

Biles was forced to pull out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a disorientating mental block, and many wondered if she would compete again.

Her return to the Olympics stage is a major drawcard, and Biles rewarded the crowd with a dazzling performance.

Nick Jonas (C-L) speaks with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as they attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification [Getty Images]

Snoop Dogg cheers on team USA [Getty Images]

She entered the Bercy Arena on Sunday to an eruption of cheers, with celebrities in the stands and a global television audience of millions.

An acrobatic beam routine came before an energetic floor programme that featured one of the five skills named after her. Then she delivered her big Biles II vault but decided not to attempt the new skill she is planning on uneven bars.

She scored a total of 59.566 to top the all-around standings with three sub-divisions still to go. It is hard to see that changing - that score would have won the last three World Championships.

Lady Gaga greets fans at the Palais Omnisports [Getty Images]

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain looks on [Getty Images]