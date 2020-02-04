Simone Biles Shares A Gravity-Defying New Move And Twitter Users Flip

If the latest clip shared by Simone Biles is any indication, the gymnasts who were planning to compete against her at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo might want to consider just staying home:

The sharp-eyed viewers on Reddit described the move as a double pike Yurchenko.

Biles picked up four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and has only gotten better since, setting an all-time medal record at the world championships last autumn.

Although it wasn’t clear if she was working on the move for Tokyo, fans were rightfully impressed:

Basically the real-life version of this but on vault. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XyYCcR2Ilp — Liz Bohnsack (@lizbohnsack) February 3, 2020

Scientists: Gravity

Simone Biles: Hold my beer https://t.co/n7bE9PVGfA — Nicole 🌻 (@blesstherain13) February 3, 2020

Wow, so turns out watching Simone Biles learn a new trick is flat-out terrifying. https://t.co/cmuSGFQ4SK — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) February 3, 2020

😳 — Chellsie Memmel (@CMemmel) February 4, 2020

somebody call an AMBULANCE because i need to go to the HOSPITAL after watching this slomo @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/hAH68albdM — kendra (@gymterken) February 4, 2020

Simone Biles is working a Yurchenko double pike vault -- and one that looks ready for the hard landing surface. No woman has ever attempted a Yurchenko double flipping vault in international competition. Wow. https://t.co/zXqOrxalRb — Blythe Lawrence (@rockergymnastix) February 3, 2020

We are not worthy. — Mother Exhausted from the House of Tired (@papaliukin) February 3, 2020

Please do this in competition. PLEASE. — KARL WARDEN (@KarlWarden) February 3, 2020

I’m caucusing for Simone Biles. https://t.co/Og9NV9ZrgW — Colleen Harrison (@colleen_jh) February 4, 2020

I am sure the move was impressive and probably impossible for most of your competitors but all I could focus on was how awesome the “landing” was. I want to disappear in foam blocks! — Vox Populi (@voxpopulx) February 3, 2020

