Simone Biles Goes for Gold and ‘Glory’ in American Flag-inspired Leotard With Over 9,000 Swarovski Crystals at Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Finals

Gymnast and Olympian Simone Biles debuted Team USA’s 2024 “Go for Glory” gymnastics uniforms by GK Elite at the 2024 Paris Olympics during the women’s Artistic Finals competition on Tuesday. The gold medalist and World Champion began the competition by competing on the vault.

Biles wore the glittering GK Elite uniform while competing for gold during the team final. The “Go for Glory” leotard was designed in the United States — Reading, Pa. — and features a bevy of intricate details and ornate elements for a patriotic display.

More from WWD

Simone Biles

Among the details included on the leotard, the “Go for Glory” uniform features 9,929 sparkling Swarovski crystals, including Brilliance Crystals and Ruby Crystals cut into diamond shapes. The uniform also features a stars-and-stripes design, which is inspired by the winning moment an Olympic athlete is draped in the American flag.

The gymnastics uniform is also a tribute to the 1996 USA team, who wore a similar stars-and-stripes motif on their uniforms at the Atlanta Olympics. The 1996 USA gymnastics Olympic team took home gold during the competition.

Simone Biles

Prior to the competition, Biles and gymnastics teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera debuted another design by GK Elite. The leotards featured more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals — some of which were applied to the leotard by hand. The crystals created a starry pattern.

“We are so proud to have partnered with GK Elite on the USA women’s gymnastics leotards,” Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski’s creative director, said in a statement. “One of the most watched and celebrated events of the Games, it is an honor to help bring sparkle to the world’s biggest stage.”

Simone Biles

Team USA currently leads the gymnastics competition after the vault rotation. The team is a front-runner for this year’s gold medal, of which Biles already has four from previous Olympics.

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: Paris Olympics 2024 Gymnastics Finals Best Beauty

Best of WWD