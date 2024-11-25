Simone Biles Goes Wild After Husband Jonathan Owens’ Big Play — See His Olympics-Themed Celebration!

Earlier in the day ahead of the game, the couple shared a kiss on the sidelines at Soldier Field Stadium

AP Photo/Erin Hooley Simone Biles

Simone Biles was cheering and smiling from ear-to-ear after her husband Jonathan Owens had a huge play for his Chicago Bears on Sunday — and acknowledged her with a sweet Olympics homage.

During the Nov. 24 game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Owens, 29, managed to take the ball away from Minnesota Vikings player Aaron Jones, forcing a goal-line fumble.

Joined by other Bears players, Owens capped off the play by raising his arms with his hands out, similar to the pose that wife Biles, 27, does during gymnastics competitions. Cameras caught Biles in the stands right at the moment of his cute shout-out to her, where she was seen cheering loudly.

Quinn Harris/Getty Simone Biles

Earlier in the day ahead of the game, in which the Bears narrowly lost to the Vikings 30-27, the couple shared a kiss on the sidelines at Soldier Field Stadium. Biles has become a regular fixture at Owens’ games, dating back to when he played for the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans, and often finds stylish ways to coordinate her outfits to represent him.

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens

The two always support each other’s endeavors, including Owens getting permission to miss a few days of training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season to travel to Paris to see Biles compete in the 2024 Olympics, and showing up a few stops of her Gold Over America Tour.

"I think it's super exciting that we get to be in each other's elements and supporting each other's dreams and goals," Biles told reporters in June about the mutual support the couple has for each other. "And yeah, it is these memories that we make that we'll never get back."

"So anytime we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," she said at the time. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up and support."