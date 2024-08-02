Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens and Her Sister Adria Celebrate Historic Olympic Gold in All-Around: ‘Another One!’

Biles is the most-decorated gymnast in U.S. history with nine medals, including the gold she earned on Aug. 1

Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Simone Biles on Aug. 1, 2024; Jonathan Owens in the Paris Olympics audience

As Simone Biles continues to make history at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the gymnast’s support system is celebrating her accomplishments.

After Biles, 27, helped Team USA win gold in the gymnastics team final earlier this week — becoming the most-decorated U.S. gymnast ever with that victory — she put herself in the history books again with another feat.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Biles earned the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around final in Paris, making her the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Vera Caslavska in 1968.

Aside from fellow Olympians and celebrities saluting her historic wins, Biles’ loved ones also celebrated her latest gold medal, including her NFL husband Jonathan Owens, 29, and her sister Adria Biles, 25.



Owens reacted to the all-around final victory on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Another one!!!! 🥇❤️ You’re so amazing 🤩🤩.” The Chicago Bears player shared his reaction alongside a video of Biles' score on X and Instagram.



Biles' sister Adria reacted to the ninth medal on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the gymnast with it and writing a message in all capital letters.

“Shut the eff up I have the coolest big sisterrrrrr,” Adria wrote. “What a freaking boss babe!! ILYSFM🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Biles now has nine medals: six golds, one silver and two bronzes.

Adria Biles/Instagram Adria Biles’ reaction her sister's latest gold medal on Aug. 1, 2024

Owens previously commemorated his history-making wife winning the team gold with an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 30.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥,” Owens wrote at the time. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Jonathan Owens records Simone Biles on Aug. 1, 2024

While taking the podium Thursday, Biles sported a fitting necklace — a sparkly goat on a silver chain. The goat references her G.O.A.T. (“greatest of all time”) status.

“My goat necklace, is just kind of an ode, because the people love it and then some people hate it, so it's like the best of both worlds,” Biles told reporters, including PEOPLE, in a press conference. “I was like, okay, if it goes well, I'll wear the goat necklace, I know people will go crazy over it."

“But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes, because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip,” she added.



Biles will have more chances to add to her hardware count when she competes in the the individual event finals for vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

