Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Wear Cheeky ‘Team USA’ Shorts in Paris: ‘Red, White, Biles & Chiles’

Biles shared a carousel post on Sunday, August 4 of her and Chiles sporting ‘Team USA’ shorts

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are showing off some Parisian style!

On Sunday, August 4, Biles, 27, shared a carousel post of the pair sporting red shorts with white hems that included the words “TEAM USA” in large white letters.

“Red, white, biles&chiles ❤️,” Biles’ caption read as the teammates looked at each other while resting on a balcony overlooking the French capital in the first snap.

In the following slide, they turned their heads to one side before Biles concluded the post with a solo shot of her holding up a peace sign.

Chiles, 23, also shared the snaps on her page, including a solo shot of her standing on the balcony with the caption, “team usa girlies…❤️.”

Along with teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, Biles and Chiles won gold in the women’s gymnastics team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 30.

The triumph marked Biles' eighth Olympic medal at the time, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.

Since then, Biles has added to her tally and now has a total of 10 Olympic medals after winning gold in the vault on Saturday, Aug. 3. and the all-around final on Thursday, August 1.

Previously asked about her new stats, at a press conference, Biles said, "Honestly, I would have had to Google that.”

"I don't keep count, I don't keep stats,” she told reporters, including PEOPLE. “I just go out here and do what I'm supposed to and I'm doing what I love and enjoying it, so that's really all that matters to me."

