Simone Biles Just Broke a Gravity Defying Record: Watch the Clip Here

Simone Biles just made history (again), and there’s a video to prove it.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old gymnast competed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, Missouri. During her floor routine, Biles landed a triple-twisting double somersault, making her the first-ever athlete—male or female—to perform the nearly impossible trick.

In the video, Biles kicks off her routine with the record-breaking tumbling pass, practically defying gravity as she completes two flips and three full twists before sticking the landing. The gymnast proceeds to perform a near-flawless routine. (Natch.)

Biles’s performance nabbed her first place in the tournament. The win is not only her sixth national title, but it also marks the first time in 70 years that a woman has won six all-around titles for the United States.

Biles originally rose to popularity in 2016 when she competed in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro alongside an American dream team dubbed the “Final Five”—herself, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman. Biles took home the three gold medals for the individual all-around, vault and floor, along with a bronze medal for beam.

Since then, Biles has continued to transform the gymnastic world, ultimately becoming the most decorated female gymnast of all time.

The announcer said it best: “Just keep making history, Simone Biles.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Is Teaming Up with Simone Biles, Awkwafina & More for New YouTube Special