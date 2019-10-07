Simone Biles Just Had Another Gravity-Defying Move Named After Her

Simone Biles has done it again. And by it, we mean completing jaw-dropping moves that further proves she's pretty much the best gymnast who has ever lived.

During the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, over the weekend, Biles made history with two signature moves—on the floor and the balance beam—one of which will be added to the growing list of gravity-defying feats that will henceforth be named after her. (Biles already has a move on the floor and one on the vault named after her, per CNN.)

For a move to be named after a gymnast, he or she must submit it for consideration and then land it at a major competition like the Olympics or the world championships, according to NPR. After that, the Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG), which governs the sport, must give its approval.

During her floor routine, she landed a triple double—which is now officially dubbed the Biles II. You're going to want to see these insane moves for yourself:

One more time, in slow motion.

Then on the balance beam, Biles nailed an extremely difficult double-double dismount, aka the Biles. NBD.

There was a bit of controversy around how the dismount would be scored. Per USA Today, every element is assigned a letter whereby an "A" skill is worth a tenth of a point and each subsequent letter adds another tenth. So a "J" skill (which is what the floor triple-double was given) is worth a full point. The vault dismount was assigned an "H." Critics believe the high difficulty grade was done in an attempt to keep gymnasts from trying a move they are not capable of, but it punished Biles in the process.

Controversy aside, gymnastics fans were rightfully freaking out over Biles's accomplishments on social media—including NBA star Lebron James who wrote, "Simone you are flat out INCREDIBLE!!! ❤️."

"My goal going into tonight was to not be great," the ever humble Biles said, according to CNN. "It wasn't to do great, it was to do well, and I feel like I accomplished that."

Biles will continue to compete in the world championships throughout this week—so there's likely more amazingness to come.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

