Simone Biles Made Gymnastics History in a Leotard Honoring Fellow Sexual Abuse Survivors

Gymnast Simone Biles made history this weekend, and she sent a powerful message while doing so.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist dominated the U.S. Gymnastics Championships by not only winning a record fifth all-around title but literally winning gold on every apparatus—floor exercise, balance beam, vault, and uneven bars—as well. (Biles is the first woman in 24 years to accomplish such a feat.)

And while the 21-year-old was dominating her sport at the highest level, she also managed to send a quiet message with her leotard. By wearing teal, Biles sent the message that she was standing in solidarity with fellow sexual abuse survivors.

The blue-green color was deliberate, as it's a shade that's come to symbolize those affected by sexual violence. Biles (who also designed the leotard) said she picked it out in January. "[The color] is for the survivors," Biles told ESPN. "I stand with all of them, and I think it's kind of special to unite."

During the time since the 2016 Olympics, where the Final Five captured the heart of America—and the gold in Rio—the conversations around USA Gymnastics have been rightfully focused on issues outside of the rigors of competition. The reveal of sexual abuse at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar rocked the sport and the world—but of course, none were more affected than the more than 100 young women who spoke out bravely against Nasser, Biles included.

In January, she came forward with her own story, writing on Twitter, "Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately…I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams." She added, "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."

On Sunday, she once again made a statement of support—this time with her clothing and a history-making performance that symbolically highlights the resilience of survivors.

Even Biles herself was surprised at her performance. "I’ve been back for only 9 months," she tweeted. "I’m so proud of myself."

The rest of social media was equally impressed, not just with her performance, but also her statement to survivors.

