While taking in some of this year's track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA women's gymnastics superstar Simone Biles shared something absolutely fascinating with Snoop Dogg.

Biles told Snoop Dogg that she's "never watched any other event before, so this is my first time." Of course, that surprised the rap legend since Biles is such a monumental figure in Olympics history.

As she's always been very busy with her gymnastics events, it makes sense that Biles has a busy schedule at any Olympic Games.

However, that this was the first time she'd ever just sat back, relaxed and enjoyed an Olympic sport as a spectator is absolutely wild.

If this really is the last time Biles competes at the Olympics, maybe she'll have more time in the future to enjoy the Games from the stands.

Snoop Dogg had to make sure Simone Biles had the full experience at the #ParisOlympics! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pW6PvhodyV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Simone Biles made a surprising admission to Snoop Dogg about attending Olympic events