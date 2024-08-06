Simone Biles' Niece Wears Mini Versions of Her Leotards as She Cheers 'Loud and Proud' for Her Aunt in Paris

The gymnast's brother Ronald Jr. shares his daughter Ronni with wife Sammi

Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Simone Biles

Simone Biles' niece is her number one fan.

In a joint Instagram post from the Olympic gold medalist's brother Ronald Jr. and his wife Sammi, the couple shows off their daughter Ronni, whom they welcomed in November 2022, wearing a mini-version of the 2024 Olympics gymnast's leotards to twin with her aunt.

"Competing for the United State of America, Ronni Biles!" the proud mom cheers in the video posted on July 31. Ronni adorably struggles to stand up on the bed as she smiles, claps and cheers in the tiny unitard.

"Do it for the little girl inside of each of you 🫶🏼 we love & support yall no matter what!!!" the couple captioned the Reel, adding "Let’s gooooo 🤍TT @simonebiles, auntie hype queen Jo @jordanchiles, & TEAM 🇺🇸 @usagym. We will be cheering loud & proud in Bercy arena."

The caption continued to thank the creator of Ronni's Olympic look from the little one's perspective, reading, "thank you @gkelite for letting me look like all the queens out on the floor today! #adreamcometrue."

ESPN also shared an adorable gallery on Instagram showing Ronni matching her aunt several more times at the Olympics. "Simone Biles’ niece has been wearing matching leos throughout the Paris Olympics 🥹🥰," they captioned the post.

On the day of Ronni's birth, Simone shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling her newborn niece in the hospital.

Jamie Squire/Getty Simone Biles

"My precious little niece made her debut Friday," the Olympian, 27, wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself holding the baby. "I'm so proud to be your TT & I'm excited to spoil you!" she wrote, congratulating her brother and sister-in-law.

In some first snaps from the hospital, the newborn was captured sleeping in a football-themed onesie and an adorable pink pom-pom beanie with her name "Ronni" stitched onto the side of the hat.

"🎀 her first Sunday wouldn't be complete w/out some 🏈 football," mom Sammi wrote alongside the adorable photo.



