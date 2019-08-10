Simone Biles Performs Incredible History-Making Dismount -- Watch!

Simone Biles continues to make her mark in the gymnastics game!

The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist competed for her sixth national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, where she just casually became the first person in history to perform a double-double dismount off the balance beam!

Related Video: Simone Biles Sets 2 Records During World All-Around Title Despite 2 Falls (2018)

Biles flawlessly stuck the landing and finished it off with a confident smile. Once she completes the dismount at an international meet, the skill is to be named after the athlete herself.

💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019

Earlier at the event, Biles was also the first woman to try completing a triple-double with two flips and three twists in the air. Upon landing, she fell forward in the attempt.

As a perfectionist in her sport, Biles was still not content even after her accomplishment.

She told USA Today Sports, "I'm still really upset about floor. I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy," she admitted. "But I'm still disappointed about floor."

"I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," Biles added, "so I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."

Nonetheless, Biles has proved to be one of the best gymnasts of all-time. Now, she has a 1.75-point lead and is on track to win, yet again, another championship.

In 2017, ET spoke to Simone Biles at Beautycon about going to the 2020 Olympics.

"That is the ultimate goal. 2020, so we'll see where that goes!" Biles answered when asked what's next.

Hear more on the Olympic gymnast below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Tisha Campbell-Martin Praises Simone Biles, Talks Playing Her Grandmother in New Biopic (Exclusive)

Simone Biles Shows Off 'Dancing With the Stars' Skills as Honorary Texans Cheerleader: Pics!

Simone Biles Makes Her Relationship With Gymnast Stacey Ervin Instagram Official!

Related Articles: