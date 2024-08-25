Simone Biles Posts Adorable Video of Her Parents Dancing on Her Dad’s Birthday: ‘So Cute’

Simone shared that her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, have been married for 47 years on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 24

Emma McIntyre/Getty From left: Nellie Biles, Simone Biles and Ronald Biles in 2021

Simone Biles is celebrating her parents' love!

The 11-time Olympic medalist, 27, shared video of her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, dancing at her dad's 75th birthday party on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 24.

"47 years strong," Simone wrote over the video, adding emotional emojis and "my parents are so cute."

Nellie and Ronald wrapped their arms around each other in the video, swaying together as Ronald appeared to sing to his wife.

The Biles family first celebrated Ronald's milestone birthday on the actual date, Aug. 8, in Paris while Simone was competing in the 2024 Olympics. They held a more traditional party when the gymnast returned home.

Simone Biles/Instagram Ronald and Nellie Biles dance together

On Aug. 24, Simone celebrated her dad's special day again on her Instagram Stories. "My dad is the cutest, happy 75th," she wrote over a photo of Ronald wearing a Cleveland Browns jersey as he posed in front of brown and orange balloons in what appeared to be the family's living room in Texas.

In addition to being celebrated with a family party, Ronald received some epic presents while in Paris, including a gold Death Row Records necklace that was gifted to him by Snoop Dogg.

Simone's sister Adria Biles joked about her dad's reaction to getting the flashy gift from the rapper on her Instagram Stories, saying Ronald "don't know how to act" now that he has the bling.

David Niviere/ABACA PRESS/Splash News Jonathan Owens sits with Nellie and Ronald Biles at the Paris Olympics cheering on Simone Biles

"75 looks great on you! happy birthday i love you," Adria added.

Ronald and Nellie adopted the Biles sisters when Simone was 6 years old.

Emma McIntyre/Getty From left: Nellie Biles, Simone Biles, and Ronald Biles in 2021

The gymnast has continuously spoken about her parents' support of her career, especially when she withdrew from events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to having the "twisties."

"Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream. but most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows," Simone wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in 2021 featuring photos of her parents. "You guys are the absolute best. I love y’all 🤎."



