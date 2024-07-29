Simone Biles Reacts to Training Video of 5-Year-Old Gymnast Inspired by Team USA: 'Get It Girl'

The seven-time Olympic medalist finished the Paris Olympics all-around qualification round with the highest overall score of the day

Naomi Baker/Getty Simone Biles on Oct. 4, 2023

All eyes are on Simone Biles as she tackles the Paris Summer Olympics head on in the quest for gold. But during her downtime, the champion athlete showed sweet support to a young gymnast hoping to follow in her iconic footsteps.

In a video posted to Instagram, a 5-year-old girl is shown doing various gymnastics moves in her living room. "The future," missnovagirl captioned the clip with the hashtags, #tinygymnast #thisis5 #5yearoldgymnast #level3gymnast #teamusa #gkelite #5yearsold #gymnasticslife and #laserbalancebeam.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.8 million likes — and even caught the attention of Biles, 27, who commented, “The little strut, get it girl!!!!"

Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages Simone Biles on July 25, 2024

Biles, meanwhile, is already off to a spectacular start at the Summer Games despite a minor injury suffered during her first day of competition at the women's gymnastics qualifiers on Sunday, July 28.



The gymnastics superstar tweaked her calf during floor exercise warmups and briefly left with Dr. Marcia Faustin, the U.S. gymnastics team doctor. Biles returned soon after with her ankle taped up and a slight limp, but went on to complete her floor, vault and uneven bar events without issue.

After her final apparatus, the uneven bars, the heavily American crowd erupted in cheers as Biles grinned and chest bumped with teammate and close friend Jordan Chiles.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist finished the all-around qualification round with the highest overall score of the day, 59.566. Teammate Suni Lee finished second overall just behind Biles, at 56.132. Chiles ended in third with 56.065, though just two from each country can advance to the all-around final.

Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team will next compete on Tuesday, July 30 during the finals before the athlete hits the mat again on Thursday Aug. 1 for the individual all-around competition.

