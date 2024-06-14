Simone Biles Is Ready for 'Big Stages' and 'Personal Bests' in New Ad Ahead of Olympic Trials (Exclusive)

The Olympic gymnast stars in a powerful new spot for Athleta before she goes for gold in Paris

Elsa/Getty Simone Biles smiles during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles is ready for the big stage.

The 27-year-old Olympian stars in a powerful new spot for Athleta's 'Power of She' campaign ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Biles appears in a matching two-piece white set from the athletic wear brand as she's seen focused on her workout.

In a voiceover, Biles says, "We are here. We’re here for deep breaths and running starts."

"For bold choices on big stages, for pounding hears and personal bests. For hearing yourself over the crowd and landing in your power. We are here," the gymnast says, as she practices complex flips and landings on the mat.

The spot includes a song called "Oral" written and performed by Bjork with vocals from Rosalia.

Biles' commercial will debut on June 15 and run through the duration of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where Biles will look to take home more medals.

Athleta and Biles hope the spot will encourage women and girls everywhere to step into their own power — evoking the ‘Power of She’.

"I’m so proud to be part of the Athleta family and hope that when women and young girls see this spot, they feel like they can step into their own power, build confidence and help celebrate our collective strength, embodying of Power of She," Biles tells PEOPLE of the ad.

athleta Simone Biles for Athleta

"I’ve learned and come to appreciate that my power goes far beyond my sport," she continues. "But my experiences in the gym, especially when it comes to competition, have helped me to trust my approach, training, focus and, most importantly, my confidence in everyday life."

Biles says that, essentially, "Appreciating myself so I can be the best athlete, teammate, friend and person that I can be" is what "the Power of She" is all about.

"And the more women and young girls who believe in the essence of the Power of She, the greater the experiences we can share in each other, creating a feeling of belonging through active engagement, movement and support to help realize the strength and wisdom that resides in all of us."



