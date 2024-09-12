Simone Biles Reveals She ‘Learned Another New Thing’ as She Shows Off Impressive Beam Skill

The 11-time Olympic medalist revealed her new skill in a video posted on her Instagram Stories

Simone Biles revealed an impressive new beam skill in a video posted on her Instagram Stories

Simone Biles may be the G.O.A.T., but she never stops learning!

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Olympic gymnast, 27, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of a new skill she learned ahead of the Gold Over America Tour.

“learned another new thing,” she wrote over the clip, which captured her performing a move on the balance beam.

Sporting a black hoodie and shorts, Biles pulled herself into an upside-down position on the beam, before rotating her body along the apparatus twice.

Tagging fellow gymnast Skye Blakely in the video, Biles added in the caption, "@skyeblakely Idk how you do this everyday."

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles at the Gold Over America Tour

The 11-time Olympic medalist’s new move comes after she revealed to PEOPLE that she had only gone to the gym “a handful of times” following her 2024 Paris Olympics triumph.

“Truthfully, I’ve only gone into the gym to practice a handful of times because of my schedule,” she said. “I’ve barely been home, but my body needed this break, so I’m not mad about it.”

Biles suffered a calf injury during this year’s Olympic games, resulting in her wearing a boot while carrying the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. She also sported the boot weeks after the competition.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles at the Gold Over America Tour

The star went on to express her excitement for the Gold Over American Tour (aka G.O.A.T., in a nod to Biles' nickname), which kicks off on Sept. 16 in Oceanside, Calif.

“I’m very excited about the tour and I think having this time off helped me prepare — mentally and physically,” she told PEOPLE.

The “pop concert-style spectacle” will see Biles headline the event alongside other Team USA gymnasts including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Fred Richard, Paul Juda and Brody Malone.

