Simone Biles Reveals the Unexpected Way She Plans Her Custom WAG Outfits for Husband Jonathan Owens' NFL Games

In an interview for Olympics.com, Biles said she gives creative freedom to the designers who make her team-inspired pieces

Simone Biles may dress to impress whenever she hits the stadium stands, but she’s actually super hands-off when it comes to putting her game-day outfits together.

In an exclusive interview for Olympics.com, the decorated gymnast, 27, admitted that she usually lets the makers of her custom clothing decide what she wears to her husband Jonathan Owens’ football matches.

“I reach out to some of the creators that make the apparel, and I have no ideas. I let them kind of freeball it, and I say, 'Surprise me.' And then that's how I piece them together,” she says of her ensembles, which usually have a stylish nod to Owens, who plays safety for the Chicago Bears.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Simone Biles wears a monochromatic look to the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game on Dec. 22, 2024

Related: Simone Biles Looks Chic in Chicago Bears Colors as She Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Bears match against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 22, hosted at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Simone Biles Rising star wore a black shirt with a bedazzled “36” on it, inspired by Owens’ jersey number, a Prada bucket hat, puffer coat and $1,390 Prada ski boots. “Today's 'fit is actually very simple, just because me and my friends' outfits didn't come in time. So, this is my back-up,” she explained to the outlet, who filmed the interview while Biles headed to the event.

Like many WAGs (a.k.a. the term for the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes) like Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Ciara, Biles has a wardrobe full of clothing and accessories dedicated to her man and his NFL team.

At the Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup on Dec. 8, the athlete rocked a cool pair of jogger sweatpants with “Owens” printed on the front. Last month, at the Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings before Thanksgiving, she pulled off a denim bomber jacket with her married name spelled out in the center.

Related: Simone Biles Just Wore a Green Bay Packers Jacket to Husband Jonathan Owens' Game — But He's on the Chicago Bears Now

Ezra Shaw/Getty Simone Biles rocks "Owens" sweatpants in support of her husband at the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Dec. 8, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Biles hasn’t really shared where she actually sources her bespoke items, she has publicly tapped fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk, who’s married to San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, to design a custom puffer vest for her when Owens played for the Green Bay Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: Simone Biles Shares Her Game Day Routine with Husband Jonathan Owens — Including Their Pre-Game Kiss! (Exclusive)

In her chat with Olympics.com, Biles shared what it means for her to be cheering on her significant other after being on the receiving end of his support at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympic star previously spoke to PEOPLE about how, since being with Owens, she’s immersed herself more in the sport he plays after “never” getting into it growing up.

“I've learned so much and even some of his teammates' wives are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you've come so far, you've learned so much,’ because they've seen the journey,” she said.

Read the original article on People