Simone Biles Says She's 'Feeling Golden' After Winning 5th World All-Around Title

Simone Biles has another medal to add to her collection!

On Thursday, the gymnastics superstar won her fifth world all-around title and earned her 16th gold medal at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, according to The New York Times.

Biles, 22, scored 58.999 points, ESPN reported, putting her 2.1 points ahead of the second place finisher, China’s Tang Xijing — and marking the biggest margin of victory of her career.

“I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me,” Biles said after her win, per the Times. “Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.”

“I really don’t know how I do it sometimes,” she added.

On Friday, the athlete celebrated her win on Twitter, writing, “Feeling GOLDEN this morning … every time feels just like the first.”

Days earlier, Biles made history at the world championships by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The moves earned the gymnastics star huge applause from the audience, and USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.

