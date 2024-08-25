Simone Biles Shared The Eye-Watering Amount A Club Tried To Get Her To Spend On A Bottle Of Champagne At Her Olympics Afterparty
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
After winning four medals at this year's Paris Olympics, Simone Biles said that a club tried to charge her $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.
David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile via Getty Images
Though she did not name the club, Simone previously posted videos of the afterparty — featuring sparklers and confetti — which left her feeling wonderfully "unwell" the next day. If the location of the champers incident was at the same place, then one table alone can reportedly run up €6,000.
@simonebilesowens">In a new GRWM TikTok, Simone recalled, "We had Closing Ceremonies at the Olympics. After that, we went out."
"You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?" she continued. "Obviously, I didn't buy it. But why would you even try and play me like that? That's wild."
one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 ">Personally, I am reminded of when Chrissy Teigen shared that she ordered a cabernet that her server recommended — only for the bill to come out as $13,000.
Naomi Baker / Getty Images