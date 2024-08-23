Simone Biles Shares Texas Home Construction To-Do List and Teases Potential New G-Wagon

“Never been so happy,” the seven-time gold medalist recently said after returning home from the Paris Olympics

Kristy Sparow/Getty Simone Biles in August 2024

Simone Biles will have a new home to hang her 11 Olympic medals “in a couple more months,” when construction on her Texas house is done.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the gymnast shared a video on her Instagram Stories to give a brief look at the nearly finished kitchen inside the waterfront mansion she and NFL husband Jonathan Owens are building.

Biles, 27, paired a to-do list with a mirror selfie taken inside the property: “House meetings all day,” Biles wrote, adding that she also worked on landscaping and pool plans as well as audio and security amenities.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles’ home construction list on Aug. 22, 2024

Her new progress report comes just nine days after she shared photos of the house under construction, including the kitchen, a dressing room, a large shower, a potential gym and other parts of the home.

Biles started giving fans an inside look of her home-building journey in 2023 — even the setbacks that she and Owens have faced. “I cannot deal anymore,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2023, telling her followers that a few issues had been discovered during what she called the "trim walk."

Her update on Thursday, however, was more upbeat.

“So excited to make this house a HOME ... a couple more months,” she wrote on a video that panned across her kitchen, adding a smiley face at the end.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles’ kitchen on Aug. 22, 2024

Biles’ post-Paris Olympics house updates and time back home recently caused her to admit she’s “never been so happy” on Aug. 12.

The Olympic champion may also have a new luxe ride to park in her new home.

On Thursday, Biles also shared a photo of 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 SUV aka a G Wagon, which retails between $149,400 and $175,000 depending on selected vehicle features. “🥹🙌🏾👀🫢,” she wrote over a photo of it.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles shares a photo of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 SUV

The house project is the latest milestone for Biles and Owens, who got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the Raya dating app in March 2020. In April 2023, they exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding, before having a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

