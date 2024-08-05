Simone Biles Shares Weird Side Effect That Made Her Quit Botox

You could say Simone Biles’ face was flipping out.

Over the weekend, the gymnastics star posted a “get ready with me” TikTok in which she shared how she gets camera-ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics — and about two minutes into her makeup routine, she decided to make a little confession.

“I have a funny story for you guys. So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox, just… in my T-zone,” Biles said, referring to a lighter version of the traditional treatment often used to prevent wrinkles. “And I did not like it, so I haven’t got it again.”

She went on to explain that the reason why she hasn’t dabbled in the cosmetic procedure since her birthday in March is because she got a side effect that freaked her out a bit: One of her eyebrows would start to rise involuntarily.

“And It would randomly do that!” Biles said.

It happened often enough that Biles said her teammates would point out when it happened during practice.

“[They’d] be like, ‘Simone, your eyebrow is doing it again!’ and I’m like, ‘I feel it!’ and I couldn’t get it back down,” Biles recalled, laughing. She noted that her rogue eyebrow would eventually go back down to its normal position about 20 seconds later, but it was enough for her to swear off Botox.

Thankfully, she now has full control over her facial movements again.

“Now I can do all the facials, so not doing that again!” she concluded.

Dr. Michelle Yagoda, a facial plastic surgeon based in New York told HuffPost in 2018 that a wily eyebrow is somewhat of a common response to Botox, and is usually a result of an “under-correction.”

“You’ll see people with the telltale signs of Botox where the center part of their forehead ― where the even lines are ― is nice and smooth, but over the eyebrows, towards the sides of the forehead, there’s movement going up and down,” Yagoda said.

She noted that you can also get the same issue Biles experienced in which “everything looks relaxed for the most part but one eyebrow is up in the air.”

Yagoda told HuffPost that the best way to resolve this problem is with a “teeny tiny bit” more Botox.

“Most people think they’ve had too much Botox when in fact they’ve had too little in a given area,” she said.

