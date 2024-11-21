Simone Biles Shimmers in Silver Gown as She Brings Her New Bob to the 2024 CMA Awards Red Carpet

The Olympian joins a star-studded list of presenters including Jeff Bridges, Katharine McPhee and Billy Bob Thornton

Jason Davis/WireImage Simone Biles has a metallic moment as she returns to the 2024 CMA Awards

Simone Biles is going for the silver on the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet!

On Nov. 20, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist returned to country's biggest night in Nashville in a figure-hugging metallic gown. The silver design featured a knotted shoulder strap and an elegant off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Her accessories included a simple hand chain placed near her wedding ring and geometric earrings.

She also teamed her new bob haircut (which she showed off from all angles on the carpet) with a smokey eyeshadow look, complete with feathery lashes and a peachy-nude lip gloss.

Jason Davis/WireImage Simone Biles shimmers in silver at the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet

Speaking with ABC during its pre-show livestream, Biles gave an update on how she's doing post the 2024 Paris Olympics. "I try to rest as much as possible, but it's always fun to get opportunities to come and do stuff like this because it's fun walking the carpet and meeting new people," Biles said. "I love it."

Biles is among the night's star-studded list of presenters. Other celebrities who will be handing out awards to country music's biggest names include Billy Bob Thornton, Jeff Bridges, Katharine McPhee, Clint Black, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata and Mitchell Tenpenny.

The Olympian's presenting duties at the CMA Awards are part of a busy year for the athlete. In addition to bringing home four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and embarking on her Gold Over America Tour, Biles also celebrated the debut of her Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising.

Charley Gallay/Getty Simone Biles at Netflix's Simone Biles Rising premiere

In October, she stepped out for the premiere of the documentary's second part in a daring black gown with a fully sheer back and a form-fitting bodice featuring colorful floral accents. The glamorous ensemble was the latest in a long line of style moments for the gymnast, whose unique leotards were the talk of Paris over the summer.

When she's not walking red carpets or giving it her all on the mat, Biles is also known for having style moments on the sidelines of her Chicago Bears player husband Jonathan Owens' games. On Sunday, Nov. 17, she sported a custom leather varsity jacket in black and orange as the Bears took on the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Simone Biles at the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, Nov. 17

The jacket was full of special nods to her husband and his team including having Owens' name and uniform number stitched on the back. She paired the jacket with a black turtleneck, pants and a pair of knee-high books.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ABC. The show streams the following day on Hulu.

