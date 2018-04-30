Simone Biles shows off 'baby abs' after slamming article about Larry Nassar abuse

Simone Biles is standing up for herself — and getting in shape while she’s at it.

The Olympic gold medalist spent the weekend sunbathing and showing off her “baby abs” — which, as many fans noted, look like a full-blown six-pack — in a bikini shoot for Instagram.





Followers were impressed by the 21-year-old gymnast’s toned tummy, but the muscles aren’t just about looking good in a swimsuit as summer approaches.

The 2016 Rio favorite has been training hard for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as shown in a USA Gymnastics video that premiered last week. The video shows Biles getting back in the gym with new coach Laurent Landi after taking some time off to travel.

Biles discusses her workouts and progress in the video, but one topic doesn’t come up: the abuse scandal involving the now-imprisoned Larry Nassar. Biles was one of more than 200 women who stepped forward to speak of being abused by Nassar during his role as team doctor for USA Gymnastics.





While Biles has been candid about her experience with Nassar, she’s making it clear that her goal to compete in the 2020 Games shouldn’t be conflated with her past abuse. A Daily Mail article published on Friday did just that, promoting her new video while defining her as “a victim of pedophile Larry Nassar.”

Biles was quick to call out the article, which was tweeted and then deleted by International Gymnast, noting that she didn’t mention Nassar in her video and reiterating that her training goals have nothing to do with him.

I am not to be labeled by Larry Nassars abuse. Nowhere in this video did I talk about it. Take this down. My sights were set for Tokyo straight after Rio. https://t.co/UutdwAyLlY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 27, 2018





The Olympic champion’s defiant message currently has more than 24,000 likes, with a number of supportive comments cheering on her right to reclaim her narrative.

That article is sensationalist rubbish. You will always be labelled as possibly the greatest gymnast in the history of your sport and as someone of the utmost integrity. #RoleModel — Gordon Burrows (@gordon_burrows) April 28, 2018





you success will never and has never been defined by his actions. You aren't defined by him EVER. You're a strong and powerful women in your own right and always have been. — Lou (@TinyLou_13) April 28, 2018





Exactly like why can’t hey just stop bringing his name up…he’s already irrelevant. Let’s talk about something more important like how she’s gonna win AGAIN in Tokyo — Imani✨ (@princess_imanii) April 28, 2018





Long story short: She’s stronger than ever, in more ways than one.

