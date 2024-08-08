Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Posts Throwback Photo, Says She’ll 'Forever Look Up to' 11-Time Olympic Medalist

The Olympian earned a total of four medals at this year's Games, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history

Adria Biles/Instagram; Simone Biles/ Instagram Adria Biles shares throwback photo of her and her older sister Simone Biles

Simone Biles has a forever fan in her little sister Adria Biles!

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Adria celebrated her older sister's history-making appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics by posting a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

"The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into. you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister 🤍," Adria, 25, wrote next to an adorable throwback photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone, 27, who officially finished out her Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5, with a silver medal in the individual floor exercise event, commented on the post, "🩷🩷🩷." She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and posted a clip of the two sharing a champagne toast.

The athlete earned a total of four medals at this year's Games, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.

Simone Biles/Instagram Adria Biles

Related: Simone Biles' Family Shares How They Celebrated Her Medal-Winning Spree at the Paris Olympics (Exclusive)

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just as this Olympics, but in this sport. I can't be mad at my performances. A couple of years ago, I didn't think I'd be back here at an Olympic game," the gymnast told reporters after her final competition.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Simone and Adria's mother, Nellie Biles, opened up about the pride she felt after the Olympian's latest accomplishments.



Julian Finney/Getty Simone Biles competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 03, 2024

Related: Simone Biles Wears Boot for 'Precautionary' Reasons After Olympic Final: 'Little Bit of Soreness'

"It's just been an unbelievable week," Nellie told PEOPLE. "I know we came here with our own expectations, but the expectation was whatever, we do want her to medal, but not putting any stipulations on what medals that she will get. And I mean, three golds — we're just elated."

While Simone has yet to share if this Olympics will be her last, she didn't rule out competing in a fourth Games while appearing on the Today show in Paris on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images Simone Biles competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 05, 2024

"You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf [in Los Angeles] so you just never know. I'm just going to relax and see where life takes me," she said.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to people.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. And sign up for Going for Gold, our Olympics newsletter, to get the biggest stories from the Games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.