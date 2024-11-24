Simone Biles Steals a Kiss from Husband Jonathan Owens Ahead of Bears-Vikings Game

The Olympic gold medalist sported a matching denim set to cheer on Owens and his team in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles kiss ahead of the Bears-Vikings game on Nov. 24, 2024

Simone Biles is Jonathan Owens' No. 1 fan!

The Olympic gymnast, 27, kissed her husband, 29, on the sidelines ahead of the Chicago Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24 — and she did it in style.

Biles wore a denim-on-denim ensemble, paired with white ankle boots, for game day. She rocked Gucci sunglasses and finished off the outfit with a customized navy blue handbag with the safety's jersey number, 36, on the back.

Luke Hales/Getty Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens kiss ahead of the Bears-Vikings game on Nov. 24, 2024

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist is known for her incredible game-day looks while cheering on Owens and his team.

Last week, when the Bears took on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 17, Biles wore a custom varsity jacket with the logo on the front and the number 36 stitched onto the back.

Back in September, she attended the Bears' game against the Los Angeles Rams in a chic cropped sweater in the team's colors that said "BEARS."

Biles has become a fixture at her husband's football games, dating back to when he played for the Packers. She would coordinate her manicure and accessories to match the team's colors in support of Owens.



Owens, for his part, cheered on Biles in person this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The football star got permission to miss a few days of training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Simone Biles arrives at the Bears-Vikings game on Nov. 24, 2024

"I think it's super exciting that we get to be in each other's elements and supporting each other's dreams and goals," Biles told reporters in June about the mutual support she and Owens have for each other. "And yeah, it is these memories that we make that we'll never get back."

"So anytime we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," she added at the time. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up and support."