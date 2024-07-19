Simone Biles and Team USA Gymnastics Jet Off to Paris: ‘Can’t Believe I’m Heading to My 3rd Olympic Games’

On Instagram, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong shared glimpses of their journey

Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Au revoir, America, and bonjour, Olympics! Team USA’s gymnasts are headed to Paris.

On Thursday, July 18, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, and alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong shared their collective excitement as they traveled to the Summer Games.

For Biles, 27, the trip marks the third time she’ll compete on the world stage at the Olympics, and in a snap she shared on her Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of what she was bringing along.

“God bless all the hands & backs that touch my suitcase, PRAYERS UP,” Biles humorously captioned a shot of an airport scale showing her bag weighing 69.5 lbs.

In another image, the seven-time Olympic medalist shared the pretty view from her airplane seat, and wrote: “Unwell, can’t believe I’m heading to my 3rd Olympic Games.”

For Biles’ teammates, the reality of representing the United States at the competition is also beginning to sink in.

Jordan Chiles/Instagram

“POV: waking up in Paris for your second Olympic Games!!!” Chiles, 23, wrote alongside a video of the view from her seat.

The Houston-based gymnast also showed her diversions of choice for the international flight — a Nintendo Switch and the in-flight entertainment.

“@nintendoamerica and a movie come in clutch,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lee, 21, shared a beautiful window-seat photo, while Wong, 20, posted a photo of the plane and its arrival in Paris.

Tagging a coach, she added: “Croissant a day starts today.”

Carey, 24, shared a mid-flight selfie, and marveled at her second trip to the Olympics.

“So surreal to be headed to the olympics!!” the gymnast, who won the individual gold in floor exercise in Tokyo, wrote.

Lee, the all-around gold medalist at the last Games, also showcased the team’s sunny demeanor, seemingly hours before they lifted off for the competition.

“Off to Paris we go,” she wrote alongside a photo of Biles, Chiles, Carey, Lee and Rivera wearing comically oversized Olympics hats.



