Simone Biles tweets 'don't talk to me' after brother's arrest in triple homicide

The brother of Simone Biles has been charged with multiple counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three men — and the Olympic champion gymnast doesn’t want to talk about it.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday in Georgia where he will be jailed until he is arraigned on Sept. 13 in Cleveland. He is accused of killing three people and injuring two others at an Airbnb party on New Year’s Eve in Ohio. After his arrest, the superstar athlete, 22, posted, “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me on,” on Twitter.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

While Biles didn’t mention her brother directly, her fans offered up comforting words to her about her brother as the news dominates headlines.

Sorry about your brother — Joanna Mayrime (@MayrimeJoanna) August 30, 2019

We stand by you,Simone! — VividOne (@vivid_1066) August 30, 2019

Prayers for your family. Big hugs to you. — Kimberly Martin (@zandnmom) August 30, 2019

Sorry to hear about the fam news. — Clarissa Fletcher (@ClarissaColors) August 30, 2019

You are more than just today's headlines. You are an inspiration. Don't give into the negativity. 💜💜💜 — Jazzy 🌎👸🏿 (@YoliGSXR) August 30, 2019

Not all the comments were positive.

According to a statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, was arrested at Fort Stewart, Ga., related to the Dec. 31 incident. Authorities claim an "uninvited group" entered the rented house and "an altercation ensued" between them and the invited guests, which led to gunfire.

Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, were all killed. Biles-Thomas has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury after an eight-month investigation.

According to CBS News, Biles and Biles-Thomas were both born in Columbus, Oh., but they grew up in separate households with different relatives. She was adopted by her grandparents and raised in Houston.

Biles, part of the gold-medal-winning team dubbed the "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics, has continued to break records in her sport since. Earlier this month, she became the first person in history to land a double twisting, double somersault in competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

In addition to many professional successes, Biles has also become a pop culture fixture, competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, appearing on Lip Sync Battle in 2016 and attending the 2017 Golden Globes.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



