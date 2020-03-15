Simone Biles Slaps Down Birthday Wishes From USA Gymnastics, Demands Abuse Investigation

Gymnast Simone Biles wasn’t having a cheery birthday greeting Saturday from the USA Gymnastics organization — and demanded a thorough investigation into sex abuse of female gymnasts.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time!” gushed the organization to the Olympic gold medalist on her 23rd birthday. “We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/Z8eW4fsC4s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 14, 2020

Biles clapped back: “How about you amaze me and do the right thing ... have an independent investigation.”

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

Biles is among several Olympic medalists and athletes opposed to USAG’s proposed $215 million settlement to survivors of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles, who also accused Nassar of sexual abuse, has demanded an independent investigation by USAG and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committees into how Nassar was allowed to sexually abuse athletes for decades.

Nassar, who was also the physician for Michigan State University, was sentenced to life in prison for obtaining and possessing images of child sexual abuse and for sexual misconduct after more than 150 girls and women accused him of sexual abuse over some 20 years.

A congressional investigation concluded that the FBI, USAG, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State all had opportunities to stop Nassar’s abuse and “failed to do so.”

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.