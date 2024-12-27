Simone Biles Wears Outfit Covered in Photos of Husband Jonathan Owens Before Bears' Thursday Game

Simone Biles takes her WAGS game day style seriously while supporting husband Jonathan Owens.

The most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, 27, arrived at the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears game Thursday, Dec. 26, in an outfit dedicated to the Bears’ safety, 29.

In a video shared to the NFL’s official Instagram account, Biles was all smiles as she was escorted onto the turf at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Michael Reaves/Getty Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024

“Supporting her husband 🧡,” the clip was captioned.

Her long-sleeved, two piece custom pants set was covered in multiple photos of Owens dressed in his uniform — his number 36 could proudly be seen in various areas of her clothing.

Simone Biles/instagram Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Biles reposted the video to her Instagram Stories, and also added a photo from the football field standing next to Owens during a quick break in the game. Both were all smiles as the gymnast held onto a white, quilted Chanel purse which complemented her outfit and shoes. However, there was little to smile about hours later as the Bears lost 6-3, when quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception to end the game. The Bears have now lost 10 in a row.

Ahead of the game, the WAG (known as the term for the wives and girlfriends of famous sports stars and athletes) and her husband, who tied the knot in April 2023, spent the holidays a little differently this year.

simone biles/instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Christmas

“[C]hristmas looks a lil different when ya man gotta report to the hotel,” Biles wrote over a Dec. 25 Instagram Stories post of her and Owens lounging in a bed before his matchup against the Seahawks.

But whether in a hotel or on the sidelines, the gold medalist is always rooting for her husband.

Speaking exclusively to Olympics.com in an interview published on Dec. 24, Biles revealed the unlikely way she preps her game day outfits.

Quinn Harris/Getty; Ezra Shaw/Getty Simone Biles

“I reach out to some of the creators that make the apparel, and I have no ideas. I let them kind of freeball it, and I say, 'Surprise me.' And then that's how I piece them together,” she shared of her process.

Some of her recent looks include “Owens” boldly printed on a denim jacket that came as a set with matching jeans, as well as custom drawstring joggers with their last name across the front.

Revisiting one of her more toned down looks, Biles recalled an all-black look from Dec. 22 in which she wore a Prada bucket hat, puffer coat and $1,390 Prada ski boots.

Her shirt had his number bedazzled on it.

“Today's 'fit is actually very simple, just because me and my friends' outfits didn't come in time. So, this is my back-up,” the gymnast explained during the interview.



