Simone Biles won the Olympic gold medal for dominating the beef with MyKayla Skinner

TOPSHOT - US' Simone Biles poses with the gold medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2163935963

This is For The Win’s daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Did a friend recommend or forward this to you? If so, subscribe here . Have feedback? Leave your questions, comments and concerns through this brief reader survey ! Now, here’s Charles Curtis. coming back from the Twisties deflecting criticism with NFL player Jonathan Owens. who isn't McKayla Maroney called out Skinner with a caption on social media Skinner blocking her on social media. You can do it with Not Like Us,

Hey, why do they wear those big jackets before swimming? We have an answer!

Our Michelle Martinelli continues to cover swimming over in Paris! Here's her latest story to share! Read my full story over at USA TODAY Sports.

Quick hits: More Olympics goodness ... August movies to watch … and more

botched a possible Nikola Jokic triple-double. You must watch Ilona Maher's speech Just ask this Norwegian swimmer. 10 movies to watch in August who won silver without much equipment.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Simone Biles won the Olympic gold medal for dominating the beef with MyKayla Skinner