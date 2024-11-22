Simone White: Parents of London lawyer who died in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos pay tribute

The parents of British lawyer Simone White who died from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos have described her as a “beautiful, kind and loving daughter”.

In a statement, they said: “Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

“She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues.

“Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family.

“Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

In a statement, the law firm said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

“Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised (our firm’s) values.

“Our thoughts go out to all of Simone’s family, friends and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone. She will be sincerely missed.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows.