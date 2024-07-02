Simple life changes can help seniors feel less stress

CBC

Prescription drugs are going missing in Alberta — and most of the time, no one knows why.Data from Health Canada based on reporting from pharmacies, drug wholesalers, hospitals and others over a six-year period from 2018 to 2023 shows that 88 per cent of all reports were classified as "loss unexplained."The Alberta data is part of a national data set obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request. More than half of drug losses — as measured by units of tablets, capsules and simila