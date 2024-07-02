Simple life changes can help seniors feel less stress
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
The experts on gas, bloating, colon cancer and other digestive issues share what they avoid themselves.
Over 40 spinach products are being recalled after testing positive for the bacterial illness, according to federal health officials. The recall for "Fresh Spinach" was issued by Solata Foods LLC in New York, Fox News reports. The spinach was tested by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors. Listeria was found in a "9-ounce package of Bogopa fresh spinach," Fox News reports.
Diet changes, regular exercise, and stress management can with weight loss when you have hypothyroidism. Experts share how to lose and manage weight long-term.
The results were found using a 'challenge trial'.
Common snack foods are full of additives that can raise your risk of heart disease. Try healthier snack alternatives like fruit and nuts instead.
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine coming this fall, and the CDC’s updated guidelines on COVID shots for 2024 and 2025.
Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, are both athletes and therefore passionate about their health and fitness. Find out more about the Olympic equestrian's impressive regime from diet to workouts…
Yes, even when you have the exact same meal.
People who consumed higher amounts of ultraprocessed foods were more likely to die at a younger age, a new study said. Here’s what their diet looked like.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tea Rohrberg was heading into her county's treasurer's office in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday when she says she was approached by a man and asked if she wanted to sign a “pro-choice petition.” Because she believes access to abortion is a right all women should have, she readily signed.
In today’s Health Alert, summer has brought a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Case levels have been rising for weeks due to new variants, leading to increased Emergency Department visits and deaths.
The CDC recommends the updated COVID shot this fall and winter. Here's what else to know about the virus right now, including how long to isolate.
Try incorporating some of these wellness tips into your Fourth of July week.
The 13-year-old was running away from a wasp when he dove headfirst into the shallow end of the pool.
From soothing ice packs to straps tailor-made for stretching, find sweet relief with these smart buys, starting at just $12.
A gunman shot the Slovakian prime minister five times as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova in May.
Prescription drugs are going missing in Alberta — and most of the time, no one knows why.Data from Health Canada based on reporting from pharmacies, drug wholesalers, hospitals and others over a six-year period from 2018 to 2023 shows that 88 per cent of all reports were classified as "loss unexplained."The Alberta data is part of a national data set obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request. More than half of drug losses — as measured by units of tablets, capsules and simila
A TikTok trend has people convinced there's a quick and cheap way to achieve face lift results.
Researchers estimated the economic cost of genital herpes across the globe in 2016, with the Western Pacific region and the Americas the most burdened.