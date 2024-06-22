Simpson College president released from hospital after crash
Simpson College president released from hospital after crash
Simpson College president released from hospital after crash
Emma Rae Lee Fox died on Feb. 19, 2023, two days before what would have been her fifth birthday, her obituary says.
Police said the trooper swerved to avoid another driver and crashed into an embankment.
The man, 33, is believed to have drowned just after noon. Police have not released his identity, but his next of kin have been notified.
Kingston Police say a 75-year-old woman died of her injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Princess Street Wednesday afternoon.In a news release, police said they were called to the crash near McMichael Street and Hillendale Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.The unnamed victim was crossing the street going south when the driver of a white sedan struck her, police said. A witness, then a police officer gave her emergency care until paramedics arrived, according to police.Frontenac paramedics said
The officers had pulled over a different vehicle for a traffic violation when one of their cars was struck.
The man accused of driving under the influence and causing the deaths of eight farm workers in a crash in north-central Florida has been denied bond.
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
Get her, Jade.
Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s leading conservatives, found himself standing alone when the court handed down a major gun decision Friday. Thomas broke with his eight colleagues, who all voted to uphold a federal gun ban for people under domestic violence restraining orders, a decision that handed a win to the Biden…
The "I'm the Drama" singer posted sexy swimsuit shots taken on a beach to Instagram on Wednesday
Princess Charlotte looked lovely in official royal pictures celebrating dad Prince William's birthday, wearing an anklet - something the daughter of Kate Middleton has never worn before.
"I am trying to handle a certain situation properly so I don’t let my anger get the best of me."
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
"I still can't believe it," the widow said in her first interview since her husband's death on June 11
Keith Urban emotionally revealed how he once nearly ruined his marriage to Nicole Kidman just months after they tied the knot
Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge
Taylor Swift is about to kick of the London leg of her UK tour and Buckingham Palace had a Swifty surprise for fans. See details.
After an investigation that left the Idaho Fish and Game in an embarrassing position, the hunter was not issued a citation.
The Prince of Wales helped his mother-in-law Carole Middleton to free her heel after her shoe got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot on Wednesday
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has made a rare public comment about his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.