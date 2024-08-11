The Simpsons to Release XL Christmas Episode, Others Exclusively to Disney+

Breaking news from Springfield: The Simpsons will release four never-before-seen episodes exclusively to Disney+, starting in December.

The announcement was made Saturday at Disney’s annual D23 event, during a panel featuring Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman and Nancy Cartwright .

This Disney+ exclusives include a Christmas-themed double episode titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” and premiering Tuesday, Dec. 17 (pegged to the 35th anniversary of the animated series’ original Christmas special), plus episodes titled “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” (to debut “in the months ahead”).

It was also announced that in October, Disney+ will be home to an exclusive new Halloween-themed short from The Simpsons.

The Simpsons returns to Fox on Sunday, Sept. 29 (8/7c) with a Bart-centric premiere that “might just change everyone in Springfield forever.” Other stories on tap for Season 36 include Grampa revealing his secret past as a private detective in the 1980s, a White Lotus spoof titled “Yellow Lotus,” and Lisa having a “blazing misadventure in the dark world of Capital City’s downtown art scene.”

And what would a new season of The Simpsons be without a fresh “Treehouse of Horror”? This year’s trio of tales includes one about Springfield being plagued with “giant monsters created by political rage,” a second about Mr. Burns facing “the ghosts of his abused workers,” and a third (stop-motion animated!) in which “Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans.”

We’re also getting a bonus Halloween episode, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” in which a strange circus worker transports Lisa into three different stories — one set in the “the innocent 1950s,” a second set in “the chilling retro-present,” and a third set in “a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.”

Your thoughts on The Simpsons‘ D23 announcement? Drop ’em in a comment below.

