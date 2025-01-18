“The Simpsons ”Support Families Impacted By L.A. Fires with Uplifting Message

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have a special message for the residents of Los Angeles County

TV's longest-running animated family has a special message to the families impacted by the ongoing L.A. fires.

On Friday, Jan. 17, an uplifting message was posted to The Simpsons's Instagram account.

In the photo, the entire Simpsons family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and pets Snowball and Santa's Little Helper — stand in front of their home in the fictional town of Springfield.

Marge and Homer hold a banner that reads "We Love You LA," while Bart holds a smaller one that reads, "Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Topanga, Malibu and everyone impacted," along with a heart in the corner.



In Lisa's hands are golden California poppies, the state flower. Malibu's Point Mugu State Park is a popular destination to see the Super Bloom, an explosion of wildflowers.

In another nod to the city, Maggie's teddy bear is wearing an L.A. Dodgers jersey.



Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Palisades Fire on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025

As of Friday evening, Jan. 17, the Palisades Fire, which devastated the city of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, has burned 23,713 acres and is 39% contained, per the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged Altadena and Pasadena, has burned 14,117 acres and is 65% contained.

More than a dozen other fires sprung up across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, due to high winds or potential arson. Their unpredictability has taxed responders, including firefighters from other counties as well as Canada and Mexico.

Justin Sullivan/Getty The Eaton fire on Jan. 8, 2025

There have been 27 confirmed fatalities, and thousands have lost their homes and businesses. 12,300 structures have been reportedly been destroyed by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.



