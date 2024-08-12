‘The Simpsons’ Tease Season 36 With First Look Of ‘The Yellow Lotus,’ Parody Of HBO Drama Series

The Simpsons writer and executive producer Al Jean is teasing Season 36 with a first look at the episode “The Yellow Lotus.”

Jean shared a screenshot of the upcoming episode that channels the HBO drama series The White Lotus.

Some of the characters seen in the still include Dr. Hibbert and his wife, Bernice, Mike Tyson, Mr. Burns, and Smithers.

“The Yellow Lotus” is the second episode of the season, and it is scheduled to air on Fox on October 6. In the episode, the Simpsons will encounter a death while on vacation at a high-end resort.

.@TheSimpsons Everyone’s coming to the Yellow Lotus 10/6 on fox! pic.twitter.com/l1cDNBhAzp — Al Jean (@AlJean) August 12, 2024

The Simpsons Season 36 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 29, with the episode “Bart’s Birthday.”

“Bart celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entire life — one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever,” Fox teased earlier this year.

Season 36 also brings two Halloween episodes. In “Treehouse of Horror XXXV,” giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart. In the bonus episode titled “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” a tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.

Later this year, The Simpsons will debut four new episodes exclusively on Disney+: “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” (the double episode). In October, Disney+ will also debut a new Halloween-themed short.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. The executive producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean.

