The Sims 4 announces new Seasons expansion pack

From Digital Spy

The Sims 4 has announced the introduction of an all-new expansion pack that's likely to come as a welcome surprise to gaming fans everywhere.

Yep, starting in June, The Sims 4 players will finally be able to put their Sims in all manner of weather-based situations, as the Seasons expansion pack will officially bring the sun to the game.

As well as the snow, and the rain, and the slightly evil, man-made lightning storms.









As well as sharing a trailer of the new Seasons expansion pack in action, publisher EA Games also confirmed some of the biggest features fans can expect to see, the best one being, of course, the fact that there will now be four seasons at play in Sim-land.

From snowfalls to sweltering heat, The Sims 4 reveals that every world is affected by the seasons in unique ways, with seasonal activities on offer too, including ice skating in winter, pool parties in summer and magical scarecrows in the autumn.

You'll also be able to start celebrating holidays too, from Halloween to Christmas, and invite friends and family around to celebrate the occasions with traditions, gifts and special guests too.

The Sims fans have been asking for a Seasons expansion pack almost as long as the game's been going, so it's safe to say that the new announcement was met with a lot of excitement on social media:





























The Sims 4: Seasons is coming to PC and Mac on June 22, 2018.

