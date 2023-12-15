Simu Liu performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ with AJ Rafael at LA concert

[Source]

Simu Liu performed a live rendition of the "Barbie" song “I'm Just Ken” with AJ Rafael at his concert in Los Angeles.

Liu’s performance: Channeling "Barbie" costar Ryan Gosling, who originally performed the song in the Greta Gerwig hit film, Liu encouraged the audience to embrace their “Kenergy.”

“If there’s one thing that I want each and every one of you to take away from this show tonight in your hearts it’s that you’re enough,” Liu said while introducing the song at Hotel Café on Wednesday. “I want you to close your eyes, and I want you to put your hand on your heart, and I want you to repeat after me: I. Am. Kenough. Are you ready to feel the Kenergy with me tonight? Let’s do this! You are Kenough, you are Kenough.”

During his performance, the Chinese Canadian actor humorously forgot some of the lyrics of the track written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Liu later made up for the flub by taking off his leather jacket and busting out some of the choreo from the movie’s dance sequence.

“The most ken thing about this is that i forgot part of the words to ‘i’m just ken,’” Liu later wrote on X. “What a great night!!!!”



Rafael’s part: Rafael, who played the keyboard and sang parts of the song with Liu, also shared a clip of the performance to his official TikTok account. The two previously made a medley in 2018, combining Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”

“I am Kenough. Thank you @Simu Liu for having me music direct and play for your band,” the Filipino American singer-songwriter wrote.

The song “I'm Just Ken” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87 in August, marking Gosling's inaugural appearance on the chart.

About Liu: Liu, known for his role in Marvel's “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," portrayed a Ken character in the "Barbie" movie, serving as a counterpart to Gosling's main Ken. Last month, he released an EP titled "Anxious-Avoidant," featuring a collaboration with Joe Jonas for the song “Break My Heart.”

