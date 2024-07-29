Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed

The Irish star died on 26 July 2023, aged 56. She was found unresponsive in her London home by police. In January, coroners confirmed she died of natural causes, but now it's been revealed her death certificate states that she died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. It also stated that the singer had been suffering from "a lower-grade respiratory tract infection", according to the Irish Independent. The Nothing Compares 2 U singer's funeral took place last year in Bray, with Bob Geldof and Bono among those paying tribute to her.