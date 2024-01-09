Sinéad O'Connor's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Sinéad O'Connor performing live in 2019

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled.

The Irish singer died in July of last year, at the age of 56, after being found unresponsive at her home in London.

Police said at the time that Sinéad’s death was not being treated as suspicious, with London Inner South Coroner’s Court saying at the time that the results of a post-mortem could take “several weeks”.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Southwark Coroners Court released a statement (via BBC News), which read: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Sinéad rose to international fame in the early 1990s, when her take on the Prince-penned Nothing Compares 2 U topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

The song was nominated for three Grammys, with follow-up album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got also peaking at number one in both America and the UK following its release in 1990.

Sinéad performing in the early years of her career in the late 1980s

In her lifetime, Sinéad was nominated for two Brit Awards (including one win) and seven Grammys, with I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got winning the inaugural Best Alternative Music Album title in 1991.

Her final album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, was released in 2014, although she continued to record music and perform live in her final years.

As well as her work as a singer, Sinéad was known for her activism, as well as speaking out against causes close to heart, including injustices within the music industry.

Sinéad was a mother to four children, including a son, Shane, who took his own life in January 2022.

