Singapore bowler Amabel Chua wins 1st international title at Philippine Open

Singapore's national training squad bowler Amabel Chua wins her first international title at the Philippine Open in Manila. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation)

SINGAPORE — National training squad bowler Amabel Chua, 18, won her first international title over the weekend when she clinched the Philippine Open women’s title at the Coronado Lanes in Manila.

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic student defeated Indonesia's Aldila Indriyati by 202-192 pinfalls, before stunning home favourite Lara Posadas-Wong 212-190 in the step-ladder finals on Sunday (16 June).

She had qualified for the finals in second place, with 1,656 pinfalls in the penultimate round, behind Posadas-Wong's 1,730 and ahead of Aldila's 1,638.

She said after her win, “I was feeling nervous during the first match, but after winning the first one I got more confidence for the second match.

“I told myself to think of the process, one frame at a time and put my shot on target. If I didn’t get a strike, I would pick up my spares.

“Overall it was a good experience, and I’m really honoured to be able to win this title.”

Amabel – who was the silver medallist at the 2016 World Youth Championships – took home 300,000 peso (S$7,904) for her win.

