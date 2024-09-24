Singapore ex-minister goes on trial for corruption

Iswaran, seen here in a court appearance last January, is embroiled in one of Singapore's biggest political scandals [Getty Images]

Singapore delivered a thrilling, star-studded Grand Prix for international and local fans of Formula One over the weekend.

But 36 hours after the chequered flag was waved, the man who was instrumental in bringing the night race to the country has gone on trial for corruption.

Former cabinet minister Subramnian Iswaran faces 35 charges, including receiving gifts as a public servant, corruption and obstructing the course of justice - all of which he denies.

Charge sheets released by prosecutors revealed allegations that he was gifted more than S$403,000 ($311,882; £234,586) worth of flights, hotel stays, musicals and grand prix tickets.

Iswaran, 62, will be charged under a provision that criminalises a public servant accepting anything of value from someone they are involved with in an official capacity.

If convicted, he could be fined up to $100,000 or face seven years in prison.

The case has gripped Singapore, a financial hub that prides itself on its squeaky-clean image, where scandals involving politicians are rare.

Shortly after the charges were issued in January, Iswaran pleaded not guilty to all the allegations and quit his post in government, saying he would focus on clearing his name.

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was named in the charges, often as the party offering the alleged bribes.

Ong Beng Seng's company operates hotels and resorts across dozens of countries. [Getty Images]

Mr Ong owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix, while Iswaran was advisor to the race’s steering committee.

Mr Ong’s company Hotel Properties also has 38 hotels and resorts operating under brands including Four Seasons, Hard Rock Hotels and Concorde, according to the London Stock Exchange's Refinitiv Eikon.

Mr Ong was arrested last year along with Iswaran but has not been charged with any offence. He is expected to take the stand as a prosecution witness in Iswaran’s trial.

In March of this year, Iswaran was handed eight additional charges that allege he obtained items such as a Brompton bicycle, a set of golf clubs and whisky from another figure: construction company boss Lum Kok Seng.

Mr Lum’s company is involved with a number of government infrastructure projects around Singapore, which were awarded while Iswaran was Transport Minister. He has not been charged either.

While in government, Iswaran held multiple portfolios in the prime minister's office: in home affairs, communications and, most recently, the transport ministry.

But it was during his long stint in the trade and industry ministry that he gained prominence, playing a role in developing Singapore's tourism landscape in the late 2000s and 2010s.

This was a time when the government poured in vast resources and courted billions in foreign investment to build casinos, hotels, tourist attractions and events like the F1 Grand Prix.

Iswaran was a familiar face on the podium, often handing out trophies to drivers amid celebratory sprays of champagne.

Iswaran (left) was instrumental in bringing the Formula One night race to Singapore [Getty Images]

The case against Iswaran is one of a series of political scandals that have rocked the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), which has long touted its strong stance against corruption and amoral behaviour.

In 2023, the government was rocked by a separate corruption probe into the properties of two other ministers, which eventually cleared them of wrongdoing, as well as two lawmakers' resignation over an extramarital affair.

Singapore's lawmakers are among the highest-paid in the world, with some ministers earning more than S$1 million ($758,000). Leaders justify the handsome salaries by saying it combats corruption.

Prior to last year, the most recent case of a politician facing a major corruption probe was in 1986, when national development minister Teh Cheang Wan was investigated for accepting bribes. He took his own life before he was charged.

Before that, former minister of state for environment Wee Toon Boon was sentenced to 18 months jail in 1975 for a case involving more than $800,000.