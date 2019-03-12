Singapore fencer Amita Berthier is junior world No. 1

She clinched an individual gold at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships earlier this month, and also helped Singapore clinch its first-ever team gold medal at the same event in Amman, Jordan.

For her sustained excellence, foil fencer Amita Berthier reached the top of the junior (under-20) world rankings of the International Fencing Federation on Tuesday (12 March). This is the first time a Singaporean fencer has become the junior world No. 1 in any of fencing’s three disciplines.

The 18-year-old has a total of 154 ranking points so far this season, one point ahead of Italy’s Martina Favaretto, who is ranked world No. 2. The United States’ Sylvie Binder is ranked third with 151 points.

“I am elated and at the same time it is surreal,” Berthier told Yahoo News Singapore in a Whatsapp interview from Indiana’s University of Notre Dame, where she is studying. “It has been a long journey, lots of intense sparring, never a guarantee of victory. But I’m continuing to enjoy the journey and continuing to listen to my coach’s advice to be consistent.”

Top-seed status at Junior World Championships

More importantly for Berthier, she will be carrying her top-seed status to next month’s Junior World Championships in Torun, Poland.

While this means that the two-time Junior World Cup winner may have an easier route to negotiate in her individual foil competition, it could also mean that she is a prime target for other title challengers.

“Definitely I feel the pressure, but I shall not let it dominate my mind,” Berthier said. “I want to remain excited about every competition and to continue doing my very best.”

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier. (PHOTO: University of Notre Dame/Fencing) More

Ralf Bissdorf, Berthier’s coach, believes that the sky’s the limit for his protege, even though the road ahead may be even tougher for the young fencer.

The German said, “In an athlete’s career, it is important to occasionally pause and take stock. Amita becoming a world junior No. 1, at the age of 18, is one such moment. This is an incredible achievement which many thought not possible, but she did it in her first year as a junior.

“It has been an exciting journey which is not yet over, with many more goals and dreams yet to become reality. The next goals are even harder to achieve and we are aware there will be rising expectations. But we’re confident Amita can stay on track, and stay focused.”

Yau Wee Sian, Fencing Singapore’s vice-president for high performance, says that it is no surprise that Berthier is the one to carve out this new milestone for the sport in Singapore.

“She has in recent years consistently delivered good results on the regional and world stage, through cadet and now junior ranks,” he added. “As a freshman at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, she continues to make waves on the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) circuit, winning the ACC individual title last month while also a member of the winning team.

“We congratulate Amita on this achievement, and also applaud the team behind her.”

Aiming for Olympics

So what is next for Berthier after the Junior World Championships? Like all athletes, the prospect of participating in the next couple of Olympic Games is an exciting challenge for her.

Story continues